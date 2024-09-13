Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP names 40-star campaigners, PM Modi, Babita Phogat and CM Saini on list

Follow us on Image Source : BJP (X) BJP names 40-star campaigners in Haryana.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (September 12) announced 40-star campaigners for Haryana assembly elections. The 40-member list includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari.

Other names on the list include Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushkar Singh Dhami and wrestler-turned politician Babita Phogat.

On Wednesday, the BJP released its third list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. The party has fielded Rohtash Jangra from Sirsa, Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh and Satish Fagna from Faridabad NIT.

Earlier on September 10, the party released its second list of 21 candidates. According to the second list of the BJP, the party has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate Vinesh Poghat from the Julana Assembly seat.

The party has fielded Pawan Saini from Naraingarh, Jai Bhagwan Sharma from Pehowa, Satpal Jamba from Pundri, Yogendra Rana from Assandh, Devender Kaushik from Ganaur, Krishna Gahlawat from Rai, Pradeep Sangwan Baroda, Captain Yogesh Bairagi from Julana, Krishna Kumar Bedi from Narwana (SC).

The list also includes the names of Sardar Baldev Singh from Dabwali, Amir Chand Mehta from Ellenabad, Manish Grover from Rohtak, Om Prakash Yadav from Narnaul, Krishna Kumar from Bawal (SC), Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi (SC), Sanjay Singh from Nuh, Naseem Ahmad from Ferozepur Jhirka, Aizaz Khan from Punahana, Manoj Rawat from Hathin, Harinder Singh Ramrattan from Hodal (SC) and Dhanesh Adlakha from Badkhal.

Election schedule of Haryana

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2019 assembly polls, BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 30 seats.

Assam: Two killed as police opens fire during eviction drive

Two killed, 22 policemen injured in Assam eviction clashes

At least two persons were killed while 22 policemen sustained injuries following an eviction drive in Kosutoli locality in the Sonapur area of the Kamrup district in Assam on Thursday.

The eviction drive turned violent as clashes broke out between the police and the residents when the police attempted to remove “unlawful” colonies on a 100-bigha tract of land that housed about 150 people, resulting in the deaths of two inhabitants and injury to several others.

The two deceased were identified as Juwahid Ali and Haider Ali - both were declared dead at Sonapur District Hospital after suffering injuries that were allegedly caused by a police shooting.

In addition to the deaths, the violence caused a number of injuries, one of which was to Shahjahan Ali, who was shot in the leg.

During the clash, at least 22 policemen including a woman constable and Revenue Circle Officer Nitul Khatoniar got injured. They were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital to receive urgent treatment.

Sources said that the “encroachers” reportedly pelted stones at the police and authorities on Thursday, the fourth day, damaging and vandalising numerous police vehicles. Eyewitnesses said that they were also attacked with sticks and other dangerous objects.

They said that the paramilitary and police forces opened fire to bring the situation under control. Sources said that there was little to no security presence during the first three days of the eviction drive.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Congress escalated tension during the eviction drive which was peaceful until Congress leaders went there and intervened in the eviction drive.

“The locals then attacked police personnel with lathis and bamboo sticks. In clashes, two people unfortunately got killed while 22 policemen along with a revenue circle officer were injured,” the Chief Minister said.

Assam Police said that 248 bigha (155 acres) of government land and 237 unauthorised buildings built in the tribal zone by unauthorised individuals have been cleared.

In September 2021, two people were killed and 15 policemen were injured when a clash broke out between alleged “encroachers” and the police during an eviction drive in Assam’s Gorukhuti village.