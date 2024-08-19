Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP forms 15-member manifesto committee, check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a 15-member manifesto committee on Monday. Former Haryana Minister OP Dhankar has been appointed as the head of the committee, which includes 15 members, three of whom are women.

The fourteen other members include senior leaders Abhimanyu, Ranbir Gangwa, Vipul Goel, Kiran Choudhry, Bhavya Bishnoi, and Sunita Duggal.

Here's full list of members

Image Source : INDIA TVList of 15-member manifesto committee

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Assembly polls in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1 (Tuesday) and the result will be declared on October 4 (Friday).

The last day to file the nominations of Haryana will be September 12. The date of scrutiny of the nominations is September 13. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be September 16. The term of the current government in Haryana will end on November 3, 2024, and elections will take place in 90 legislative assembly constituencies in the state.

In Haryana, there are a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crores are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters.

The term of the current government in Haryana will end on November 3, 2024, and elections will take place in 90 legislative assembly constituencies in the state.

After the 2019 elections, the BJP, with 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, formed a coalition government with the JJP. The JJP had won 10 seats, while the Congress had won 31 seats. The BJP-JJP alliance broke earlier this year. In 2024, Haryana is likely to see a four-way contest between the BJP, the Congress, the JJP, and the AAP.

Also Read: Assembly Elections 2024: Amit Shah, CM Nayab Saini hopeful of forming government in Haryana for third time

Also Read: Haryana Assembly Election 2024: 20,629 polling booths to be set up, 4.52 lakh will be first-time voters