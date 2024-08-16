Assembly Elections 2024: Amit Shah, CM Nayab Saini hopeful of forming government in Haryana for third time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana CM Nayab Saini and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Assembly elections for Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1 (Tuesday) and the polling in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 to October 1, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced today (August 16).

As per the announcement, the voters in Jammu and Kashmir will cast their votes on September 18, and September 25, and the third phase will take place on October 1, along with Haryana.

Amit Shah on Haryana poll date announcement

Amit Shah posted on X and said, "I welcome the announcement of dates for Haryana Assembly elections by the Election Commission. In the last 10 years, the BJP government under the leadership of Modi ji in Haryana has written a new chapter of good governance by providing expenditure-slip free jobs, online tender process and welfare works for farmers and the poor."

"I am confident that in this assembly election, the voters of Haryana will form the BJP government in the state for the third consecutive time with an overwhelming majority," Shah added.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on poll date announcement

"The people of Haryana are ready for the great festival of democracy on 1 October 2024. On October 1, the public will once again go to the polling booth and press the lotus button and form the BJP government for the third time," Haryana CM posted on X.

In Haryana, there are a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crores are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters.

"There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general, SC-17 and ST-0. There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters. The electoral roll of Haryana will be published on August 27, 2024," the Chief Election Commissioner said.

The term of the current government in Haryana will end on November 3, 2024, and elections will take place in 90 legislative assembly constituencies in the state.

After the 2019 elections, the BJP, with 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, formed a coalition government with the JJP. The JJP had won 10 seats, while the Congress had won 31 seats. The BJP-JJP alliance broke earlier this year. In 2024, Haryana is likely to see a four-way contest between the BJP, the Congress, the JJP, and the AAP.