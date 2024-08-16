Haryana Assembly Election 2024: 20,629 polling booths to be set up, 4.52 lakh will be first-time voters

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Haryana Assembly Election 2024

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday announced the polls schedule for the Haryana Assembly election and said the polls will be held in single phase on October 1 and the counting of votes will take place on October 4. During the press conference, he said that over 20629 polling booths to be set up and 4.52 lakh will be first-time voters in the state.

"There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general, SC-17 and ST-0. There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters. The electoral roll of Haryana will be published on 27th August 2024,” Rajiv Kumar said.