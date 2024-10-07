Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024

With the counting of votes set to take place tomorrow across the 90-member assembly constituency of Haryana, the political arena in the state is filled with fervor and anticipation.

While the exit polls have predicted a grim picture for the BJP and a significant win for Congress after a drought of 10 years, the anticipation surrounding the state's fate, however, will finally decide upon the assembly election results announced by the Election Commission of India.

Moreover, before delving into the Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024, let's get a brief overview of the dates for polling, what happened in 2014 and 2019, and details on when and where to watch the results.

About the Haryana Assembly Elections

The state witnessed the polling in a single phase across 90 assembly constituencies on October 5, with a total voter turnout reported till 7 p.m. at 61.19%.

It is pertinent to note that polling in Haryana was initially scheduled for October 1 along with the second phase voting of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the same was later rescheduled to October 5, after the Election Commission of India's announcement. The ECI in its order had cited that they have received representations from national and state political parties, as well as the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, demanding the postponement to the polling date as a large number of people from the Bishnoi community in Haryana will be in Rajasthan to participate in the centuries-old Asoj Amavasya festival celebration, and this will affect the voting percentage.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: When and Where to Watch Results?

Haryana Assembly Elections: What Happened in 2014 and 2019?

It is pertinent to note that the 2019 and the 2014 polls stand as significant points for the BJP. While, in 2019, the BJP, in coalition with JJP, formed the government, in 2014 it received an absolute victory.

2019 Results: The Haryana Assembly election resulted in a hung assembly, with no party securing a majority. The BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly, where the majority mark is 46, while the Congress won 31 seats. However, Jat leader Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), who emerged as a kingmaker, secured 10 seats, formed a coalition with the BJP, and staked their claim in the state. On October 27, Manohar Lal Khattar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana, with Dushyant Chautala taking the oath as Khattar's deputy.

While everything appeared to be going smoothly between the BJP and JJP in Haryana, their alliance hit a major breaking point in early 2024, leading to the collapse of the coalition. The sudden political upheaval in the state prompted then-Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and all 13 members of the BJP-led council of ministers to submit their resignations. Following this, Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the new Chief Minister, with the support of 48 MLAs.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP holds 41 seats and also enjoys the backing of six out of the seven independent MLAs, as well as the lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA, Gopal Kanda.

2014 Results: Meanwhile, the Haryana assembly elections in 2014 came in the wake of the dominant victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. The strong mandate of the Modi government was reflected in many states when the BJP won them back-to-back. Haryana was one of them. The BJP, which had only 4 seats before 2014, clinched 47 seats in the elections and formed the government under new face Manohar Lal Khattar.

The BJP got 41,25,285 votes (33.20 percent), while Congress garnered 25,57,940 votes (20.58 percent). Among other prominent parties, INLD garnered 29,96,203 votes (24.11 percent).