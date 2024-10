Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Complete constituency-wise candidate list of BJP, Congress, JJP, INLD and AAP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dushyant Chautala, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Nayab Saini

Haryana Assembly Election 2023: Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while results will be declared on October 8. Haryana Legislative Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on November 3, 2024. The previous Assembly elections were held in October 2019. After the election, a coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janta Party formed the state government, with Manohar Lal Khattar becoming the Chief Minister. Check the constituency-wise list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

Total voters in Haryana

A total of 2,03,54,350 (2.03 crore) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections. There are 8,821 voters above 100 years of age in Haryana. Of the total eligible voters, 1,07,75,957 (1.07 crore) are men, 95,77,926 (95.77 lakh) women, and 467 transgender voters. Among them, 5,24,514 (5.24 lakh) voters are aged 18-19 and 2,31,093 (2.31 lakh) 85 or older while 1,49,142 (1.49 lakh) are persons with disabilities. 20,629 polling booths had been established for the October 5 elections.

List of constituency

Kalka, Panchkula, Nariangarh, Ambala Cantt, Ambala City, Mullana (SC), Sadhaura (SC), Jagadhari, Yamunanagar, Radaur, Ladwa, Shahbad (SC), Thanesar, Pehowa, Guhla (SC), Kalayat, Kaithal, Pundri, Narwana (SC), Tohana, Fatehabad, Ratia (SC), Kalanwali (SC), Dabwali, Rania, Sirsa, Ellenabad, Uchana Kalan, Adampur, Uklana (SC), Narnaund, Hansi, Barwala, Hisar, Nalwa, Bawani Khera, Nilokheri (SC), Indri, Karnal, Gharaunda, Assandh, Panipat Rural, Panipat City, Israna (SC), Samalkha, Ganaur, Rai, Kharkhoda (SC), Sonipat, Gohana, Baroda, Julana, Safidon, Jind, Mehem, Garhi Sampla-K, Rohtak, Kalanaur, Bahadurgarh, Badli, Jhajjar (SC), Beri, Kosli, Loharu, Badhra, Dadri, Bhiwani, Tosham, Ateli, Mahendragarh, Narnaul, Nangal Chaudh, Bawal (SC), Rewari, Pataudi (SC), Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirk, Punhana, Hathin, Hodal (SC), Palwal, Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badhkal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Tigaon

Main parties of Haryana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the state. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is jointly contesting with Azad Samaj Party. AAP is contesting the Haryana polls on its own after its talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down.

Complete constituency-wise list of BJP, Congress, AAP, JJP, INLD candidates in Haryana