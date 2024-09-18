Haryana: 1996 witnessed highest participation of candidates in Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunav Flashback on Haryana elections

In this Assembly elections, the Congress and the BJP are contesting on 89 seats each. The Haryana assembly has a strength of 90. Both the BJP and the Congress faced rebellion on a few seats but several of these leaders withdrew from the race before the last date for nomination withdrawal. However, if we talk about past, the participation of candidates in the elections in 1996 was the highest - a record that has not been broken till date. Complete coverage of Haryana elections

At that time, 313 candidates were in the fray for all the vacant seats. A record 73 candidates had challenged Lalra to become MLA from Hisar assembly seat. There were 58 candidates from Hansi, 53 from Pirai, 38 from Narneed, 36 from Babala, 30 from Adampur and 25 from Bawanikheda. At the same time, this time there are 89 candidates. Whereas in the elections of 1967 and 68, there were only 28 candidates on all the seats, this is also a record. In this election, 21 candidates contested from Hisar assembly seat and least 7 candidates.

In the 1991 assembly elections also, 206 candidates contested from the district. Maximum 63 candidates had contested the elections in Hisar Assembly seat. 33 candidates contested from Hansi, 29 from Barwala, 26 from Bawanikheda, 20 from Chirai, 18 from Adampur and 17 from Narnaund. In this election, out of 63 candidates on Hisar seat, 58 were independents.

When the results came, not even 61 candidates were left with bail. 4 candidates did not get even higher marks and 48 candidates got doubles.

Talking about the least number of candidates, in the year 1967 and 1968, 28 candidates each contested from the district. In the year 1967, there were 5 candidates from Barwala constituency and in the year 1968, there were 3 candidates from the same constituency. If we talk about less candidates contesting from any seat in the elections held so far in the district, then in the year 1972 elections, only 2 candidates had contested from Bawanikheda assembly seat.