Haryana: 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run, incident caught on camera | Video

A tragic incident occurred in Mahendragarh, Haryana, when a 17-year-old boy, Alok, was struck by a speeding Scorpio vehicle while standing by the roadside. The impact tore him several meters away, and he died on the spot. The incident occurred on February 3rd, when Alok, a student in the 12th grade at a private school, was standing next to his motorcycle while his uncle, Yogesh Kumar, had stepped away for a short while.

Yogesh had traveled with Alok to Mahendragarh on their motorcycle. Upon reaching the Mahendragarh-Rewari road, Yogesh stopped and left his motorcycle on the side of the road. While he was away, a black Scorpio came speeding from the Mahendragarh direction. In an apparent attempt to overtake another vehicle, the Scorpio veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided directly with Alok, who was standing near the motorcycle.

The collision caused Alok to be thrown onto the road, and the Scorpio dragged his motorcycle for about 30 meters. The driver of the vehicle, who did not have any license plates on the front or back of the Scorpio, fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving Alok writhing in pain on the road.

Yogesh rushed to his nephew’s aid and managed to transport him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

In response to a formal complaint by Yogesh, the police have registered a case against the unknown driver and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage from the scene has been recovered, which could help in identifying the driver.

Alok was the only son in his family and had two sisters. The tragic incident has left the family devastated. Authorities are working to track down the hit-and-run driver and bring them to justice.