Gurugram: Over 50 flat owners booked for providing accommodation to foreigners without police approval.

Gurugram news: An FIR has been registered against 52 flat owners of a residential society on Sohna road in Gurugram for allegedly providing accommodation to foreign nationals without informing police, officials said today (August 14).

According to a Gurugram police spokesperson, a team from Bhondsi police station was checking hotels, guest houses and various residential societies as part of the security drill for Independence Day 2024.

During this exercise, the police team asked the person present at the reception of the Central Park Society about the record of people living in the flats and foreign nationals were found to be staying in 52 flats "without informing the police and without filling the C form", he said.

According to officials, those who provide accommodation to foreigners must submit the details of the residing foreigner in Form C to the Registration authorities within 24 hours of the arrival of the foreigner at their premises. This helps the registration authorities in locating and tracking the foreigners.

"Gurugram Police informs everyone that whenever any foreign national stays in their hotels, houses, guest houses, flats, they should inform the police about it and fill the C form in compliance with Section 7 of the Foreigner Act," the spokesperson, Sandeep Kumar, said.

"There is a provision of punishment up to five years under Section 14 of the Foreigner Act (for violators). Anyone can fill the C Form through the online portal of the Bureau of Immigration by completing the registration process on the FRRO website indianfrro.gov.in", Kumar said.