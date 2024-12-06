Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Gurugram: 21-year-old medical assistant jumps off 7th floor of housing society building.

Gurugram: A 21-year-old medical assistant died during medical treatment after she allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of a flat in a residential society, police said. According to the police report, the woman, a native of Bihar, was working as a medical assistant and was assisting an elderly couple whose son lives abroad.

On December 1 (Sunday), she jumped from the seventh floor of the building at around 8:30 pm.

"The family members of the deceased have not filed any complaint. Her body was handed over to them and further investigation is underway," police added.

More details are awaited in this regard.