Gohana Assembly Election 2024: Will Congress' Jagbir Singh Malik be able to retain seat for third time?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gohana Assembly Election 2024

Gohana Assembly Election 2024: Gohana assembly constituency is one of the 90 assembly seats in the state of Haryana. It is constituency number 58 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward castes (OBCs). The assembly segment is part of Bhiwani district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, INLD and JJP-ASP alliance, are the main contesting parties in the constituency. The seat has traditionally been a Congress stronghold.

Gohana Assembly constituency is one of the 90 seats in Haryana and is all set to witness a contest among several candidates across parties. The main fight will be among the BJP, Congress, JJP and AAP. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward castes (OBCs). The assembly segment is part of the Sonipat district.

Who are the candidates?

The BJP has fielded Arvind Kumar Sharma while Congress has given the ticket to Jagbir Singh Malik. JJP has fielded Kuldeep Malik and AAP's Shiv Kumar Rangeela is also in the fray. BSP is also contesting the seat and has fielded Dinesh Kumar as its candidate.

Jagbir Singh Malik has been holding the seat since the last two elections. He is contesting for his third term. However, his last two victories came with a very thin margin. The contest in this election seems comparatively tougher, making the fight interesting. JJP's Kuldeep Malik is also contesting from the Gohana constituency for the second time. In the last election, he came in fourth position while BJP's candidate was third.

Gohana Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Gohana assembly had an electorate base of 1,72,240. Out of this, 93,407 were men, 78,723 were women and 10 elector belonged to the third gender. A total of 331 postal votes were cast in the 2019 elections. The service votes cast during the 2019 polling were 1396.

In 2014, the total number of registered voters in the constituency was 1,54,882, out of which 84,514 were men and 70,368 were women. No voters belonged to the third gender. The postal votes cast in 2014 were 117. Total number of service voters were 622.

Gohana Assembly Election Results 2019 and 2014

In the 2019 assembly elections, Jagbir Singh Malik retained his seat by defeating LSP's Raj Kumar Saini. Mailk polled 39,531 votes while Saini polled 35,379 votes.

In 2014, Congress's Jagbir Singh Malik won the elections with 41,393 votes polled. he defeated INLD's Dr.Krishan Chander Banger who polled 38,615 votes. The victory margin for Malik was merely 3,228 votes.

Gohana Assembly Election 2024: Poll Date

The voting in the Gohana assembly seat, along with 89 other constituencies, will take place on a single day on October 5, 2024.

Gohana Assembly Election 2024: Result Date

The result of the Gohana assembly seat will be declared along with the results of all 89 other seats on October 8, 2024.