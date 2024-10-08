Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Result 2024 LIVE: Bhupinder Hooda eyes a win amid tiff with Kumari Selja

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Result 2024 LIVE: Besides Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manju Hooda, others in the fray are Krishan of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and AAP's Parveen Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Sushila Devi.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 7:44 IST
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Result 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Result 2024

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Result 2024 LIVE: Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency is one of the 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana. It is also part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Garhi Sampla Kiloi seat in Rohtak is the stronghold of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The veteran Congress leader is contesting against Manju Hooda, the daughter of Pradeep Yadav, a retired deputy superintendent of police.  The former chief minister has won the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in all the last three Assembly polls, despite Congress' poor performance in the state.

Besides Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manju Hooda, others in the fray are Krishan of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and AAP's Parveen Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Sushila Devi.

2019 elections

During the 2019 Haryana Assembly election, the BJP emerged victorious, bagging 40 of the 90 seats. The saffron party formed the government in coalition with Dushyant Chautala- led JJP, which managed to win 10 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress party received 31 seats.

