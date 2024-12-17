Fire breaks out in GAIL gas pipeline in Haryana's Sonipat, chaos erupts in neighbourhood

Follow us on Image Source : GAIL Representative Image

A massive fire broke out in the domestic gas pipeline of the Gas Authority of India (GAIL) in the Sonipat district of Haryana. The cloud of fire and smoke led to chaos in the neighbourhood. According to the locals, the sound of the explosion was heard from the pipeline, following which the people came out of their houses which led to chaos.

The incident was reported from the Nandwani Nagar area of the district. According to the information, the fire broke out in the pipe of a house located in Nandwani Nagar. Gas was leaking from the pipe, after which the pipe suddenly caught fire and there was an explosion. The ravaging fire led to a stampede-like situation in the neighbourhood.

However, soon after getting the information, the employees of GAIL reached the spot and took the necessary steps. Mahesh, a resident of the colony, said that suddenly a huge explosion took place in the morning. When he stepped out of the house, he saw that the pipe of the gas company in the neighbour's house was on fire. Hearing the explosion, people from other houses in the colony also came out and dialled 112 regarding the matter. GAIL and the fire brigade were also informed.

An employee of GAIL said that information about pipe leakage was received in Nandwani Nagar in the morning. Company employees and vehicles reached the spot. Work was being done to repair the pipe after dousing the fire. Someone had set fire to the pipe due to which it leaked. The situation was under control, there was no problem, and the pipe would be repaired soon, the GAIL employee said.