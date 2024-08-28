Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
  Election Commission issues notice to Haryana BJP for using child in poll campaign video

Haryana Assembly Elections: The Haryana Assembly, consisting of 90 members, is scheduled for elections on October 1, with the results expected to be announced on October 4.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2024 21:02 IST
Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION (X) ECI issues notice to Haryana BJP for using child in election campaign video.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Taking a serious note of a social media post by the Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) using a child in a campaign video, the Election Commission (EC) has served a notice on the party's state president seeking immediate corrective steps.

Using children in campaign and other poll-related activities is violative of the EC's guidelines.

The state president of BJP has been asked to submit his response to the show-cause notice by 6 pm on Thursday. The notice was issued by the state chief electoral officer after taking cognisance of a video posted by the Haryana BJP on its official X handle.

In February, the poll panel had asked political parties and candidates to refrain from using children in political campaigns and rallies in any manner.

"Political parties are explicitly directed not to engage children in any form of election campaign, including rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters or pamphlets, or any other election-related activity," the EC had said.

The Haryana Assembly election is scheduled to be held on October 1 (Tuesday).

