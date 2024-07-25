Back-to-back earthquakes strike Haryana's Faridabad district, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only

Earthquakes in Haryana: Two back-to-back earthquakes hit Haryana's Faridabad district on Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the first tremors were felt at around 10:54 am followed by the second one at 11:43 am. Notably, tremors were also felt in several regions in Delhi-NCR.

First quake at 10:54 am

As per the NCS, the first quake was of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale. "EQ of M: 2.4, On: 25/07/2024 10:54:13 IST, Lat: 28.44 N, Long: 77.38 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana," it wrote on X.

Second quake at 11:43 am

The second quake was also of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale, the NCS stated. "EQ of M: 2.4, On: 25/07/2024 11:43:08 IST, Lat: 28.45 N, Long: 77.39 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana," it stated on X.