Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Haryana: An encounter took place in Haryana on Friday evening in which three gangsters were shot dead by the police. Out of the three gangsters, two of them were involved in shooting which took place in Delhi's Burger King.

Delhi Police Crime Branch in a joint operation with Haryana STF killed three criminals in the encounter. The criminals belonged to the Himanshu Bhau Gang. The encounter broke out in the Sonipat District, Delhi Police Crime Branch informed.

More to follow...