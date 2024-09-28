Congress Haryana election manifesto 2024: Free electricity, MSP guarantee, caste census

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress Haryana Election Manifesto 2024

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress released its manifesto, outlining promises like 300 free electricity units, a caste-based census, an MSP guarantee, economic assistance for women and the revival of the old pension scheme. Other priorities include free medical care, housing for the poor and job creation. Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.

Congress promised free electricity and health care

The Congress has promised 300 free electricity units to all households and free medical care up to Rs 25 lakh per family. Besides, women in the age group of 18-60 will get Rs 2,000 per month under the welfare scheme as in other states. Gas cylinders will be subsidised Rs 500 each.

MSP guarantee and farmer welfare

The manifesto also promises a legal commitment to Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, immediate payment of crop compensation and formation of farmers’ councils. Farmers will also get a diesel subsidy.

Real estate and business services

The Parliament plans to provide 200-square-foot lots and two-room houses for the poor, as well as 200,000 permanent jobs for young people. The party also aims to make Haryana drug-free.

Old caste census and pension scheme

The main promise is to conduct a caste-based vetting and raise the threshold for the amount of cream to Rs 10 lakh. The Congress also promises to fight the Centre’s plan and restore the old pension scheme (OPS).

Supporting marginalised groups

The elderly, disabled and widows will get Rs 6,000 through pension schemes. The Congress will focus on building new universities and promoting Punjabi language in the state.

Focus on social justice and safety

Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal, stressing the party's commitment to deliver a "safe Haryana", presented plans for a university in Kurukshetra named after Guru Gobind Singh Ji and another university in Mewat too announced.

Bhupinder Hooda on manifesto development

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda revealed that the manifesto was prepared through extensive research and incorporated policies of Rajasthan and other Congress-ruled states.

Haryana polls scheduled for October

Haryana will hold elections for its 90-member state assembly on October 5 and the counting will be held on October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 40 seats while the Congress won 30 seats.

