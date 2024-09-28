CM Yogi Adityanath in Haryana narrates incident when Maulvi in J-K greeted him 'Ram Ram'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath who has been campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir for the ongoing Assembly elections praised the abrogation of Article 370 and in this regard narrated an incident when a Maulavi greeted him with 'Ram Ram.'

Adityanath said, "I was in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 2 days for the Assembly elections. It was raining there. So, I went straight inside the airport. When I went inside, a man said 'Yogi Sahab Ram Ram'. After some time, I saw, he was a Maulvi. I was surprised to hear 'Ram Ram' from a Maulvi...This is the effect of abrogation of Article 370..."

Criticising the Congress, Adityanath said, "Congress is the name of problems. All the national problems are due to Congress. Partition of India, weakening India on the basis of caste, religion and language, pushing India into terrorism, naxalism, extremism and anarchy and spreading corruption, nepotism and nepotism, all of this is due to Congress. On the other side, there is BJP which is the solution (to the problems)."

While campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir, Adityanath asserted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is raising its voice for separation from Pakistan but emphasised that PoK will become part of Jammu and Kashmir after the BJP returns to power. He said that people from various parts of the world have watched how peaceful polls are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in a festive mood and this is because of the government of the day which created such a situation. "After the BJP’s return (to power) here through peaceful elections, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is also going to be a part of Jammu and Kashmir. And this is the commotion in Pakistan, they are struggling to save their democracy.They are battling hard to save their democracy," Adityanath said.