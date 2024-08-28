Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunav Flashback: When for the first time CM took oath outside Haryana in 1968

Factionalism is nothing new. Political parties have often suffered irreparable loss because of this. So, was the case with Congress in Haryana in 1968. The first assembly elected after Haryana formation was dissolved within 9 months. The dates for mid-term elections were fixed for May 12 and 14, 1968. There were 3 factions in Congress which were led by Bhagwat Dayal Sharma, Devi Lal and Hisar MP Ramkrishna Gupta. To prevent factionalism, the Congress did not field Bhagwat Dayal Sharma, Devi Lal, Chandram, Ram Kishan Gupta and Rizk Ram from the elections. Devi Lal's elder son Omprakash Chautala got the party ticket from Ellenabad. He lost the very first election of his political career to Lalchand Khod who was the candidate of the Vishal Haryana Party. Chautala filed a petition in the High Court, but it was rejected following which he reached the Supreme Court. Where Lalchand Khod's election was declared illegal. By-elections were held in Ellenabad on May 10, 1970. Congress again made Chautala its candidate who defeated Jan Sangh's Prithviraj by 26, 000 votes. MORE ON HARYANA ELECTIONS

Like first assembly, Congress won 48 out of 81 seats in the mid-term elections too. Rao Birendra Singh's Vishal Haryana Party got 16 seats. Contesting on 44 seats, Jan Sangh got 7 seats, Swatantra Party got 2 seats, RPI and V Bharatiya Kranti Dal got 1 seat each. 6 independents won. Within 17 months, Haryana had seen two leaders become former Chief Ministers. Then came Rao Birendra who was head of his party. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma, who despite not being an MLA now, was a strong contender for the post of leader of the legislature party.

On May 18, only 32 out of 48 MLAs came to the meeting at Gulzari Lal Nanda's residence in New Delhi. Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma was chosen as the leader of the fixed plan, but the party's high command did not agree. On this Nandaji changed his tactics and suggested the name of Bansilal. Bansilal's name was proposed by Brigadier Ran Singh. Bansilal also had good relations with Bhagwat Dayal, so he also immediately welcomed him. He considered him as his guru. The next day, Bansi Lal was elected leader in the Congress Legislature Party meeting chaired by Congress President Nijalingappa. Bansilal's name was proposed by Brigadier Ran Singh. Bansilal also had good relations with Bhagwat Dayal, so he also immediately welcomed him.

Governor VN Chakraborty was to be sworn in on May 22, 1968. The Governor suddenly fell ill in Delhi. It was then that Bansi Lal's swearing-in ceremony was not held in the state but in the canal rest house of Haryana Government in Delhi. This was the first time that the Chief Minister of a state took oath outside the state. Bansilal took over the reigns of Haryana on May 21 1968 after six months of President's rule in the state. Controlled the market of rumors with his domineering image. Made a stronghold at the center also. Because of these qualities Bansilal caught the attention of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Devilal said goodbye to Congress on January 17, 1971. In the general elections of 1971, Congress won 7 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Seeing the success of these elections, Bansilal demanded to hold Haryana legislative elections before time. The constitution was dissolved on January 21, 1972 and elections were held in March 1972. She had started considering Bansi Lal as her confidant and even after calling the Center and taking command of the Defense Ministry, Bansilal could not give up his love for Haryana.