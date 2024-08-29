Chunav Flashback: When election was marred by violence leading to fatalities in Haryana's Meham

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Assembly elections: Chunav Flashback.

Chunav Flashback: The Meham incident remains a significant and unforgettable event in Haryana's political history. After Chaudhary Devi Lal became Deputy Prime Minister in 1989, his son Om Prakash Chautala took over as Chief Minister of the state. In February 1990, Chautala filed his nomination from Meham, while former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi contested as an independent candidate.

In response to allegations of electoral malpractice, the Election Commission had ordered re-polling at eight polling stations, including Bainsi, Chandi, Meham, Bhaini Maharajpur, and Kharanti. On February 28, 1990, during the voting at the Government Girls High School in Bainsi village, a violent clash broke out, leading to gunfire and multiple fatalities. Following this incident, the Election Commission cancelled the by-election. The incident gained significant attention both nationally and internationally. After the violence, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi also visited Anand Singh Dangi's residence in Madina to meet him.

When 2,381 candidates lost deposits in Assembly Election

A few years later in 1996, an interesting episode occurred in Assembly Elections in Haryana when as many as 2,608 candidates contested the polls which is a record in itself. This record has been unbroken till today. This major record was established in the 8th Assembly Election in Haryana in 1996 in which a total of 2,608 candidates were in the fray. In that year, 2,381 candidates had lost their deposits in the Assembly Elections. As many as 2022 Independents had run in that election out of whom only 10 had emerged victorious.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the Haryana Assembly Elections which will be held in a single phase on October 1. The results of the Assembly polls will be announced on October 4 along with that of Jammu and Kashmir which will vote for the Assembly after 10 years.

ALSO READ: Chunav Flashback: When Bansi Lal with BJP trumped Bhajan Lal, OP Chautala in 1996 Haryana Assembly Elections