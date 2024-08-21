Chunav Flashback: When Bansi Lal with BJP trumped Bhajan Lal, OP Chautala in 1996 Haryana Assembly Elections

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunav Flashback: When Bansi Lal with BJP trumped Bhajan Lal, OP Chautala in 1996 Haryana polls.

Chunav Flashback: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday (August 16) announced that elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 1 (Tuesday) and the results would be declared on October 4 (Friday). With the announcement of polls, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the state.

Haryana was carved out as a separate state from the unified Punjab on November 1, 1966. The total Assembly strength in Haryana is 90 seats.

Triangular contest in 1996 polls

If we recall the 1996 polls then there was a keen triangular contest for power in Haryana. Bansi Lal's Haryana Vikas Party (HVP)-BJP combine, Bhajan Lal Bishnoi's ruling Congress (I), and the Devi Lal-Om Prakash Chautala-led Samata Party all claimed that they will form the next government.

Bansi Lal at that time was a prominent Jat leader in Haryana.

What was the main agenda of Haryana 1996 polls?

The Samata Party and the HVP-BJP combined made corruption their main issue in the 1996 polls.

What happened in the 1996 elections?

In the 1996 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25 seats and Bansi Lal's led Haryana Vikas Party (HVP) won 65 seats. The incumbent chief minister Bhajan Lal won only nine seats in 1996 polls. On the other side, the Om Prakash Chautala-led Samata Party won 24 seats.

1996 Lok Sabha polls

In the same year, the Lok Sabha Elections were also held in which BJP got four seats and the Haryana Vikas Party secured only three seats in the general elections battle.

1996 polls statistics before result declaration

Before the election results in Haryana, it was assumed that Bhajan Lal Bishnoi's alienation of the Jats during his last tenure could prove costly for the Congress.

Although the party fielded at least 28 Jat candidates in 1996 elections, the community is yet to forgive the chief minister, a Bishnoi, for having left the Jats out of job reservations only last year. There are 36 assembly constituencies, mostly in southern Haryana, that have more than 50,000 Jat votes each. And an almost equal number that have about 25,000 each.

A large part of these votes swung to the Congress in 1991 as a result of the anti-Devi Lal-Chautala wave that swept the state.

"We were victims of false propaganda last time, but now the people's faith in us has been restored," says Devi Lal. The state Government's mishandling of the flood situation in the Jat-dominated belt of Rohtak and Bhiwani has also helped the father-and-son duo.

However, there was one major hurdle in the Samata Party's path. For in the fray, in earnest that time, was Bansi Lal. And the Jat vote could well split to benefit the Congress. The HVP had won just 12 seats in the last election, polling only 12.5 per cent of the votes.

There is another interesting fact i.e., in the 1982 assembly elections, the Congress (I) won just 36 seats but Bhajan Lal still became chief minister. Lal's confidence stems in part from his expertise in post-poll machinations, though he is quick to add that his term between 1991 and 1996 is the only time in 20 years when a chief minister has lasted the full five years.