Chunav Flashback: When 2,381 candidates lost deposits in 1996 Assembly Elections in Haryana

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the Haryana Assembly Elections which will be held in a single phase on October 1. The results of the Assembly polls will be announced on October 4 along with that of Jammu and Kashmir which will vote for Assembly after 10 years.

However, in an interesting episode that occurred in 1996 Assembly Elections in Haryana, as many as 2,608 candidates contested the polls which is a record in itself. This record has been unbroken till today.

This major record was established in the 8th Assembly Election in Haryana in 1996 in which a total of 2,608 candidates were in the fray. In that year, 2,381 candidates had lost their deposits in the Assembly Elections.

As many as 2022 Independents had run in that election out of whom only 10 had emerged victorious.

Haryana Vikas Party' Bansi Lal was elected the Chief Minister after his party gained majority seats with help of the BJP which won 11 seats. HVP had won 33 seats in the 90-seated Assembly.

