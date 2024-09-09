Baroda Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Baroda Assembly Election 2024.

Baroda Assembly Election 2024: The Baroda Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 33 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is one of the seats comprising Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency. Baroda has been a significant constituency in Haryana's political arena. It has witnessed electoral battles between major political parties, with local issues often shaping the political discourse. In the last Assembly election in 2019, Congress candidate Sri Krishan Hooda won the Baroda seat, defeating Yogeshwar Dutt of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Baroda Constituency Demographic Profile

The Baroda Assembly constituency plays a significant role in the state's political arena and has a diverse demographic profile. It is situated in the Sonipat district, which is part of the National Capital Region (NCR) and is known for its proximity to the national capital, Delhi. The region is characterised by its agricultural landscape, with a mix of urban and rural areas. The population of Baroda is predominantly rural, with a significant portion engaged in agriculture and related activities. The demographic composition includes a mix of various communities and castes. Historically, the Jat community has been influential in this area, but there are also substantial populations of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,22,314 voters in the Baroda constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 67,050 voters were male and 55,264 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 483 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rai in 2019 was 1,833 (1,781 were men and 52 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Baroda constituency was 1,20,392. Out of this, 67,382 voters were male and 53,010 were female. There were 129 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baroda in 2014 was 1,253 (844 were men and 409 were women).

Baroda Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Baroda constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase on October 5, along with the other 89 other constituencies of the state.

Baroda Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Baroda Assembly seat will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana.

Baroda Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Congress has fielded Induraj Singh Narwal from this seat. The BJP and the JJP are yet to announce their candidates for the Baroda Assembly constituency of Haryana.

Baroda Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, Congress' Sri Krishan Hooda won the Baroda seat with a margin of 4,840 votes. He was polled 42,566 votes with a vote share of 34.67%. He defeated BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt, who got 37,726 votes (30.73%). JJP candidate Bhupinder Malik stood third with 32,480 votes (26.45%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,22,561.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Sri Krishan won the seat with a margin of 5,183 votes. He was polled 50,530 votes with a vote share of 41.93%. He defeated INLD candidate Dr Kapoor Singh Narwal, who got 45,347 votes (37.63%). BJP candidate Baljit Singh Malik stood third with 8,698 votes (7.22%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,20,151.

Baroda Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1972: Shyam Chand (Indian National Congress)

1977: Bhalle Ram (Janata Party)

1982: Bhalle Ram (Lok Dal)

1987: Kirpa Ram (Lok Dal)

1991: Ramesh Kumar (Janata Party)

1996: Ramesh Kumar (Social Action Party)

2000: Ramesh Kumar Khatak (Indian National Lok Dal)

2005: Ramphal (Indian National Lok Dal)

2009: Sri Krishan (Indian National Congress)

2014: Sri Krishan (Indian National Congress)

2019: Sri Krishan Hooda (Indian National Congress)

Baroda Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Baroda legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,76,157 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,22,561 or 68.99 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 1,61,780 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,20,151 or 73.92 per cent.