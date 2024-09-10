Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
  Ballabgarh Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Ballabgarh Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

In Ballabgarh constituency, the main political parties are the BJP and Congress. Moolchand Sharma of the BJP won the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections and is now the State Industry and Commerce Minister. He has filed his nomination to run again.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2024 17:39 IST
Ballabgarh Assembly Election 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Ballabgarh Assembly Election 2024

The Ballabgarh Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of Haryana. It is the constituency number 88 of Haryana Legislative Assembly. It comes under both Faridabad division and district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The BJP and Congress are the main parties in the seat. BJP's Moolchand Sharma won both the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections and is currently the State Industry and Commerce Minister. Sharma has again filed a nomination for the same constituency.

Ballabgarh Assembly Constituency demographic profile

According to the Election Commission, in 2014, there were 1,55,670 electors, out of whom 82,726 were male and 72,944 were female. 230 were service electors. There were 1,09,068 voters in the constituency. 70.06 per cent of people had polled their votes. There were 1,08,604 valid votes polled, out of which 1,08,368 were on the EVM, and 236 were through postal ballots.

In 2019, there were 1,65,025 electors in 2019, out of whom there were 87,241 male and 77,782 female. The total number of voters in the constituency was 98,692, out of which 53,846 were male and 44,559 were female. The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 51.39 per cent. There were 97,054 valid votes polled, of which 96885 were on EVM and 169 were on postal ballots.

Ballabgarh Legislative Assembly Constituency elections 2024: Poll date

The Ballabgarh constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in single-phased Assembly polls on October 5, along with the other 89 constituencies of the state, including Chandigarh, Jhajjar and others.

Ballabgarh Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result date

The result for Hisar will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, it was scheduled to be announced on October 4, however, the ECI revised the date for the polls in Haryana along with the date for the declaration of results.

Ballabgarh Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday (September 10) released its second list of nine candidates, wherein it named Ravinder Faujdar as their candidate for the Ballabgarh constituency. Whereas, BJP has fielded state Industry and Commerce Minister Moolchand Sharma from the Ballabhgarh constituency. Meanwhile, Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

Ballabhgarh Constituency 2014 and 2019 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the Ballabgarh Assembly constituency in Haryana:

In the 2014 Ballabgarh Assembly elections, the seat was won by Mool Chand Sharma of the Bhartiya Janata Party with 56.93 per cent of votes. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Lakhan Kumar Singla secured the second position by getting only nearly 13 per cent of votes.

In the 2019 Ballabgarh Assembly elections, the seat was won by BJP candidate Mool Chand Sharma by defeating Congress's Anand Kaushik.

Year                Member                                   Party

1967                 T Ram                                  Congress

1968                Sharda Rani                          Congress

1972               Sharua Rani                           Congress

1977               Rajinder Singh                      Independent

1982               Sharda Rani                          Congress

1987              Yogesh Chand Sharma          Lokdal

1991             Rajinder Singh Bisla                Congress

1996              Anand Kumar                          BJP

2000              Rajinder Singh Bisla            Independent

2005              Sharda Rathore                  Congress

2009              Sharda Rathore                  Congress

2014              Mool Chand Sharma           BJP

2019              Mool Chand Sharma          BJP

Ballabgarh Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2019

The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 51.39 per cent and 60.36 per cent of people had polled their votes in 2014.

