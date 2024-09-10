Ballabgarh Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ballabgarh Assembly Election 2024

The Ballabgarh Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of Haryana. It is the constituency number 88 of Haryana Legislative Assembly. It comes under both Faridabad division and district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The BJP and Congress are the main parties in the seat. BJP's Moolchand Sharma won both the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections and is currently the State Industry and Commerce Minister. Sharma has again filed a nomination for the same constituency.

Ballabgarh Assembly Constituency demographic profile

According to the Election Commission, in 2014, there were 1,55,670 electors, out of whom 82,726 were male and 72,944 were female. 230 were service electors. There were 1,09,068 voters in the constituency. 70.06 per cent of people had polled their votes. There were 1,08,604 valid votes polled, out of which 1,08,368 were on the EVM, and 236 were through postal ballots.

In 2019, there were 1,65,025 electors in 2019, out of whom there were 87,241 male and 77,782 female. The total number of voters in the constituency was 98,692, out of which 53,846 were male and 44,559 were female. The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 51.39 per cent. There were 97,054 valid votes polled, of which 96885 were on EVM and 169 were on postal ballots.

Ballabgarh Legislative Assembly Constituency elections 2024: Poll date

The Ballabgarh constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in single-phased Assembly polls on October 5, along with the other 89 constituencies of the state, including Chandigarh, Jhajjar and others.

Ballabgarh Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result date

The result for Hisar will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, it was scheduled to be announced on October 4, however, the ECI revised the date for the polls in Haryana along with the date for the declaration of results.

Ballabgarh Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday (September 10) released its second list of nine candidates, wherein it named Ravinder Faujdar as their candidate for the Ballabgarh constituency. Whereas, BJP has fielded state Industry and Commerce Minister Moolchand Sharma from the Ballabhgarh constituency. Meanwhile, Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

Ballabhgarh Constituency 2014 and 2019 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the Ballabgarh Assembly constituency in Haryana:

In the 2014 Ballabgarh Assembly elections, the seat was won by Mool Chand Sharma of the Bhartiya Janata Party with 56.93 per cent of votes. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Lakhan Kumar Singla secured the second position by getting only nearly 13 per cent of votes.

In the 2019 Ballabgarh Assembly elections, the seat was won by BJP candidate Mool Chand Sharma by defeating Congress's Anand Kaushik.

Year Member Party

1967 T Ram Congress

1968 Sharda Rani Congress

1972 Sharua Rani Congress

1977 Rajinder Singh Independent

1982 Sharda Rani Congress

1987 Yogesh Chand Sharma Lokdal

1991 Rajinder Singh Bisla Congress

1996 Anand Kumar BJP

2000 Rajinder Singh Bisla Independent

2005 Sharda Rathore Congress

2009 Sharda Rathore Congress

2014 Mool Chand Sharma BJP

2019 Mool Chand Sharma BJP

Ballabgarh Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2019

The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 51.39 per cent and 60.36 per cent of people had polled their votes in 2014.

