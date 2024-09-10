Badhra Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Badhra Assembly Election 2024: Badhra is one of the 90 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Haryana, located in the northern region of India. Originally part of the Bhiwani district, Badhra became a part of the newly formed Charkhi Dadri district in 2016. The constituency holds significance as it forms a crucial segment of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency, along with eight other Assembly segments.
In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the Badhra constituency was won by the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Naina Singh of the JJP secured the seat by defeating Ranbir Singh Mahendra of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 13,704 votes. This victory emphasised the growing influence of the JJP in the region.
Badhra is part of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency, which also includes segments from Bhiwani and Mahendragarh districts. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chaudhary Dharambir Singh won the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat, defeating Rao
Badhra Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile
As per the 2011 Census, Badhra, a tehsil in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, has a population of 118,084, with 62,791 males and 55,293 females. The area comprises 22,407 households. Badhra is situated 37 kilometers west of Charkhi Dadri, the district headquarters, and 44 kilometers southwest of Bhiwani. The tehsil is located 145 kilometers east of Delhi, making it relatively accessible to the national capital.
Badhra Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date
The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled to occur across 90 constituencies in a single phase. The voting dates are set for October 5. Badhra, whose constituency holds significance as it forms a crucial segment of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency, will hold its election in a single phase on October 5.
Badhra Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date
The last date for filing nominations is September 12, and the results will be announced on October 1.
Badhra Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates
Candidate name: Umed Singh
Constituency: Badhra (Bhiwani), Haryana
Party affiliation: Independent
Father’s name: Shri Sube Singh
Age: 42
Voter registration: Enrolled in 55 Badhra (Haryana) constituency, Serial no. 566, Part no. 41
Profession: Agriculture and serviceman in the Indian Navy
Spouse's profession: Housewife
Umed Singh is contesting as an Independent candidate from the Badhra constituency in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.
Badhra Constituency 2014 and 2009 Winners (Candidates and Parties)
2014 Assembly Election Results (Overall)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%Votes
|SUKHVINDER
|BJP
|39139
|29.5
|
RANBIR SINGH MAHENDRA
|INC
|34133
|25.73
|
RAGHBIR SINGH
|INLD
|30388
|22.91
|
UMED SINGH
|Independent
|24362
|18.37
|
DEVENDER KUMAR
|HJCBL
|1338
|1.01
2009 Assembly Election Results(Overall)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%Votes
|
RAGHBIR SINGH
|INLD
|34280
|32.65
|RANBIR SINGH MAHENDRA
|INC
|33571
|31.97
|RAN SINGH
|HJCBL
|24963
|23.78
|DALBIR S/O NEKI RAM
|BSP
|4777
|4.55
|NARPENDER SINGH
|BJP
|4575
|4.36
Badhra Assembly Constituency Past Winners
|Year
|Winner
|Party
|Total Votes
|2019
|Naina Singh Chautala
|JJP
|52,938
|2014
|Sukhvinder Sheoran
|BJP
|39,139
|2009
|Raghbir Singh
|INLD
|34,280
|2005
|Dharambir
|INC
|42,981
|2000
|Ranbir Singh
|INLD
|25,205
|1996
|Narpender Singh
|HVP
|42,142
|1991
|Attar Singh S/O Lok Ram
|HVP
|29,250
|1987
|Ran Singh S/O Sheokaran
|LKD
|31,279
|1982
|Chandrawati
|LKD
|21,905
|1977
|Ran Singh
|JP
|17,423
|1972
|Lajja Rani
|INC
|21,591
|1968
|Amir Singh
|VHP
|11,460
|1967
|Attar Singh
|Independent
|15,003
Badhra Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2009
In the 2014 Assembly Election, the BJP held a lead with a margin of 5006 votes, securing 3.8% of the overall vote share. The distribution of polling booth leads among key candidates and parties is as follows:
Umed Singh (Independent): Leading in 16.2% of polling booths.
BJP: Leading in 32.8% of polling booths.
INLD: Leading in 18.7% of polling booths.
INC: Leading in 31.3% of polling booths.
In the 2009 Assembly Elections, Raghbir Singh from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured the lead in his constituency with 34,280 votes, accounting for 32.65% of the total vote share. Ranbir Singh Mahendra of the Indian National Congress (INC) closely followed with 33,571 votes, capturing 31.97%. The third-highest vote-getter was Ran Singh from HJCBL with 24,963 votes, making up 23.78% of the votes. Other candidates, Dalbir (BSP) and Narpender Singh (BJP), garnered 4.55% and 4.36% of the vote share, respectively—the INLD led by a narrow margin of just 709 votes, or 0.7%.