Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Badhra Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Badhra Assembly Election 2024: Badhra is one of the 90 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Haryana, located in the northern region of India. Originally part of the Bhiwani district, Badhra became a part of the newly formed Charkhi Dadri district in 2016. The constituency holds significance as it forms a crucial segment of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency, along with eight other Assembly segments.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the Badhra constituency was won by the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Naina Singh of the JJP secured the seat by defeating Ranbir Singh Mahendra of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 13,704 votes. This victory emphasised the growing influence of the JJP in the region.

Badhra is part of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency, which also includes segments from Bhiwani and Mahendragarh districts. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chaudhary Dharambir Singh won the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat, defeating Rao

Badhra Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per the 2011 Census, Badhra, a tehsil in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, has a population of 118,084, with 62,791 males and 55,293 females. The area comprises 22,407 households. Badhra is situated 37 kilometers west of Charkhi Dadri, the district headquarters, and 44 kilometers southwest of Bhiwani. The tehsil is located 145 kilometers east of Delhi, making it relatively accessible to the national capital.

Badhra Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled to occur across 90 constituencies in a single phase. The voting dates are set for October 5. Badhra, whose constituency holds significance as it forms a crucial segment of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency, will hold its election in a single phase on October 5.

Badhra Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The last date for filing nominations is September 12, and the results will be announced on October 1.

Badhra Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Candidate name: Umed Singh

Constituency: Badhra (Bhiwani), Haryana

Party affiliation: Independent

Father’s name: Shri Sube Singh

Age: 42

Voter registration: Enrolled in 55 Badhra (Haryana) constituency, Serial no. 566, Part no. 41

Profession: Agriculture and serviceman in the Indian Navy

Spouse's profession: Housewife

Umed Singh is contesting as an Independent candidate from the Badhra constituency in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

Badhra Constituency 2014 and 2009 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

2014 Assembly Election Results (Overall)

Candidate Party Votes %Votes SUKHVINDER BJP 39139 29.5 RANBIR SINGH MAHENDRA INC 34133 25.73 RAGHBIR SINGH INLD 30388 22.91 UMED SINGH Independent 24362 18.37 DEVENDER KUMAR HJCBL 1338 1.01

2009 Assembly Election Results(Overall)

Candidate Party Votes %Votes RAGHBIR SINGH INLD 34280 32.65 RANBIR SINGH MAHENDRA INC 33571 31.97 RAN SINGH HJCBL 24963 23.78 DALBIR S/O NEKI RAM BSP 4777 4.55 NARPENDER SINGH BJP 4575 4.36

Badhra Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Year Winner Party Total Votes 2019 Naina Singh Chautala JJP 52,938 2014 Sukhvinder Sheoran BJP 39,139 2009 Raghbir Singh INLD 34,280 2005 Dharambir INC 42,981 2000 Ranbir Singh INLD 25,205 1996 Narpender Singh HVP 42,142 1991 Attar Singh S/O Lok Ram HVP 29,250 1987 Ran Singh S/O Sheokaran LKD 31,279 1982 Chandrawati LKD 21,905 1977 Ran Singh JP 17,423 1972 Lajja Rani INC 21,591 1968 Amir Singh VHP 11,460 1967 Attar Singh Independent 15,003

Badhra Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2009

In the 2014 Assembly Election, the BJP held a lead with a margin of 5006 votes, securing 3.8% of the overall vote share. The distribution of polling booth leads among key candidates and parties is as follows:

Umed Singh (Independent): Leading in 16.2% of polling booths.

BJP: Leading in 32.8% of polling booths.

INLD: Leading in 18.7% of polling booths.

INC: Leading in 31.3% of polling booths.

In the 2009 Assembly Elections, Raghbir Singh from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured the lead in his constituency with 34,280 votes, accounting for 32.65% of the total vote share. Ranbir Singh Mahendra of the Indian National Congress (INC) closely followed with 33,571 votes, capturing 31.97%. The third-highest vote-getter was Ran Singh from HJCBL with 24,963 votes, making up 23.78% of the votes. Other candidates, Dalbir (BSP) and Narpender Singh (BJP), garnered 4.55% and 4.36% of the vote share, respectively—the INLD led by a narrow margin of just 709 votes, or 0.7%.