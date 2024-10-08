Badli Election Result 2024 Live: BJP leader Omprakash Dhankar takes lead in early trend of counting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Badli Assembly Elections 2024

Badli Election Result 2024 Live: The results of Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 will be declared in the next few hours. The early trend of counting of votes showed that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Omprakash Dhankar took a lead over his rivals. The Election Commission made all preparations to count the votes for elections held in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The Badli constituency, one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Assembly, is represented by Congress candidate Kuldeep Vats. Badli seat, which falls under the Jhajjar district of Haryana state, traditionally sees a direct fight between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the Haryana Assembly elections 2019, Congress's Vats defeated BJP leader Omprakash Dhankhar with a margin of 11245 votes. In this election, BJP's Omprakash Dhankar again made an effort to take back his seat from the Congress candidate and present MLA Vats.

Badli Assembly Elections candidates

Badli seat once again witnessed a tough fight between regular rivals - Vats and Dhankar. They also clashed in 2019 and 2014. For the 2024 elections from the seat, the BJP gave a ticket to old war horse Omprakash Dhankar, while Congress fielded MLA Vats. AAP nominated Harpal Singh. JJP fielded Krishan Kumar.

BJP leader Omprakash Dhankar

Congress Kuldeep Vats

AAP leader Harpal Singh

JJP leader Krishan Kumar

Previous election results (2019 and 2014)

In the 2019 Badli Assembly Elections, Congress' Kuldeep Vats defeated BJP candidate Omprakash Dhankar with a margin of 11,245 votes, receiving 45,441 votes and securing 37.54% of the vote share. Dhankar received 34,196 votes (28.25%).

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dhankar won the Badli seat, receiving 41,549 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Vats, who secured 32,283 votes.

Badli Assembly Elections: Polling Date

The Badli constituency went to the polls on October 5. The Election Commission of India (ECI) changed the voting date from October 1 to October 5 following requests from several political parties and social organizations.

Badli Assembly Elections: Results

The result for the Badli constituency will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. The ECI postponed the result date from October 4 to October 8.