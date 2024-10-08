Ambala Cantt Election Result 2024 Live: Will BJP's Anil Vij register victory for record seventh time?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ambala Election Result 2024

Ambala Cantt Election Result 2024 Live: The stage is set for the results of the Haryana Assembly elections as the Election Commission will start counting of the votes shortly. The Ambala Cantt Assembly constituency, one of the hot constituencies in Haryana, saw a keenly fought electoral battle between Bharatiya Janata Party veteran and former minister Anil Vij and Congress candidate Parvinder Pal Pari. However, Vij, who has won the Ambala Cantt constituency a record six times in 1990, 1996, 2000, 2009, 2014 and 2019, has the upper hand in the poll battle considering his winning streak in the constituency.

Candidates in Ambala Cantt Assembly Constituency

A total of 11 candidates were in the race to Haryana Assembly. The ruling BJP backed Vij, who has won the Ambala Cantt constituency a record six times. Vij is one of the prime candidates for the CM post, in fact, he had recently staked a claim for the chief minister's post but the saffron party made it clear that Nayab Singh Saini would remain at the helm even after the election. Congress fielded Parvinder Pal Pari against Vij. Another key candidate in the constituency was Congress rebel MLA Chitra Sarwara, who was suspended by the party for a period of six years for anti-party activities. She contested as an Independent candidate. The INLD pitted Onkar Singh, while the JJP fielded Avtar Kardhan in the constituency. AAP leader Raj Kaur Gill also contested the poll.

BJP - Anil Vij

Congress - Parvinder Pal Pari

INLD - Onkar Singh

JJP - Avtar Kardhan

AAP - Raj Kaur Gill

Two alliances in Haryana Assembly elections

The Jannayak Janta Party was in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

About Ambala Cantt Assembly seat

Ambala Cantt (seat no. 4), one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Ambala Cantt is an assembly constituency located in the southwest region of Chandigarh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency, while the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also contesting.