Adampur Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, party-wise candidates

Adampur Assembly Election 2024: The Adampur Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 47 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Adampur is an assembly constituency located in the Hisar district of Haryana. It is part of the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the constituency. Bhavya Bishnoi from the BJP currently represents the Adampur seat and was elected from the Adampur constituency in the November 2022 by-election.

Adampur Assembly constituency in Haryana holds significant political importance, particularly in the Jat-dominated regions of the state. It is known for its agricultural landscape and has a mix of rural and semi-urban populations. The constituency is predominantly Jat but also has a significant number of Scheduled Castes and other communities.

Adampur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,62,720 voters in the Adampur constituency during the 20219 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 87,677 were male and 75,042 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 435 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Adampur in 2019 was 369 (350 men and 19 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Adampur constituency was 1,54,074. Out of this, 82,711 voters were male and 71,363 were female voters. There were 481 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Adampur in 2014 was 296 (195 men and 101 women).

Adampur Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Adampur constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5. The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

Adampur Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Adampur will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, the state was October 4 but the ECI postponed it.

Adampur Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The candidates are yet to be declared.

Adampur Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi won the seat with a margin of 29,471 votes (24.02 %). He was polled 63,693 votes with a vote share of 51.7%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sonali Phogat, who got 34,222 votes (27.78%). Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Ramesh Kumar stood third with 15,457 votes (12.55%), and CPIM candidate Suresh was in the fourth position with just 2,088 votes (1.69%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,23,208 (75.72%).

Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from the assembly seat in August 2022 and joined BJP. As a result, a by-poll was necessitated. In the 2022 by-polls, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur seat. He was polled 67,492 votes (51.50%). Bishnoi defeated Congress candidate Jai Parkash, who received 51,752 votes (39.49%).

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi won the seat. He was polled 56,757 votes with a vote share of 47.10%. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Kulvir Singh Beniwal got 39,508 votes (32.78%) and was the runner-up. Bishnoi defeated Beniwal by a margin of 17,249 votes (14.38%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,20,507 (78.21%). Congress candidate Satinder Singh came in third with 10,209 votes (8.47%), and BJP candidate Karan Singh Ranolia was in the fourth position with 8,319 votes (6.90%).

Adampur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967: H Singh (Congress)

1968: Bhajan Lal (Janata Party)

1977: Bhajan Lal (Janata Party)

1982: Bhajan Lal (Congress)

1987: Bhajan Lal (Congress)

1991: Bhajan Lal (Congress)

1996: Bhajan Lal (Congress)

1998: Kuldeep Bishnoi (Congress)

2000 : Bhajan Lal (Congress)

2005: Bhajan Lal (Congress)

2009: Kuldeep Bishnoi (Haryana Janhit Congress)

2011 Renuka Bishnoi (Haryana Janhit Congress)

2014: Kuldeep Bishnoi (Congress)

2019: Kuldeep Bishnoi (Congress)

2022: Bhavya Bishnoi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Adampur Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Adampur Assembly constituency was 1,23,208 or 75.72 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,20,507 or 78.21 per cent.