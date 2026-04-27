What happened in Gujarat municipal corporations elections in 2021?

Ahmedabad :

Counting of votes for the Gujarat local body elections, held on April 26, will begin from 8 am on Tuesday, April 28, with the results of one of the largest electoral exercises in the state expected to indicate voter sentiment ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout stood at 55.1 per cent across the 15 municipal corporations. Polling percentages for other local bodies were higher, with municipalities recording 65.53 per cent turnout, district panchayats 66.64 per cent, and taluka panchayats 67.26 per cent.

The elections were conducted across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, covering a total of 9,200 seats. More than 4.18 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes in this extensive democratic exercise.

What happened in the Gujarat municipal corporation elections 2021

The Gujarat municipal corporation elections 2021 reaffirmed the BJP's dominance in urban Gujarat, with the party registering sweeping victories across all 6 major municipal corporations. The elections were held on February 21, 2021, with counting conducted on February 23 under the supervision of the Gujarat State Election Commission.

The polls covered 6 municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar. These elections were seen as a crucial political test ahead of future state and national contests, with high voter turnout recorded in several urban pockets.

BJP retains control across all 6 municipal corporations

The BJP secured clear majorities in all 6 municipal corporations, continuing its uninterrupted control over urban local bodies in Gujarat.

In the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the BJP won a dominant majority, comfortably retaining power. Congress faced heavy losses, managing only a limited number of seats.

In Surat Municipal Corporation, while the BJP retained power with a strong majority, the election saw a major political shift with the Aam Aadmi Party emerging as the principal opposition. AAP won a significant number of seats, displacing Congress, which failed to win even a single seat.

In Vadodara Municipal Corporation, the BJP again secured a sweeping victory, winning the bulk of seats and continuing its long-standing control. Congress remained a distant second.

In the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, the BJP registered another decisive win, maintaining its dominance with a large majority of wards. In Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, the BJP retained power comfortably, with Congress trailing behind in seat share.

In Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, the BJP continued its winning streak, securing a clear majority and retaining control of the civic body.

Congress records decline in urban strongholds

The 2021 results marked a significant decline for the Congress in Gujarat’s urban areas. The party lost substantial ground in all 6 corporations and failed to mount a serious challenge against the BJP.

The most notable setback came in Surat, where Congress failed to win a single seat, losing its traditional position as the main opposition party.

AAP emerged as new urban challenger

The Aam Aadmi Party made a strong debut in Gujarat’s urban political landscape through the Surat Municipal Corporation elections. It won a sizeable number of seats and became the main opposition, signalling voter interest in alternative political options.

This performance marked the beginning of AAP’s expansion strategy in Gujarat and indicated shifting voter preferences in certain urban pockets.