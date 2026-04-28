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Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: BJP wins 13 seats, including 1 unopposed

Written By: Amman Khurana
Updated:

Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 are in focus as counting of votes is in progress. With 52 seats at stake, BJP has secured 13 seats so far, 1 unopposed and 12 from wards 1, 5 and 9. Follow live updates on trends, winners and vote margins as results unfold.

Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results Live
Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results Live Image Source : AI-generated
New Delhi:

The Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 are in focus as counting of votes is in progress, following polling held on April 26. With 52 seats at stake, early results indicate that the BJP has won 13 seats — including 1 unopposed and 12 seats from wards 1, 5 and 9.

Vapi, one of Gujarat’s newly upgraded municipal corporations, has completed voting in its first major civic election after gaining corporation status. As counting progresses, updates on leading and trailing candidates, ward-wise trends, and vote margins are expected to emerge steadily, offering insight into how the contest is unfolding across the city.

Follow this blog for live updates on Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.

 

Live updates :Vapi Municipal Corporation Results 2026 Live Updates

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  • 9:38 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Vapi: BJP bags all 4 seats each in Wards 1 and 5, total rises to 13

    The BJP has won all four seats each in Wards 1 and 5, taking its total tally to 13 seats, including 4 from Ward 9 and 1 unopposed. Counting continues in the 52-seat civic body.

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Vapi: BJP wins all 4 seats in Ward 9, first result declared

    The BJP has secured all four seats in Ward 9 in the first result of the Vapi Municipal Corporation election. The civic body has a total of 52 seats.

  • 8:59 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Gujarat Local Body Elections: Key figures

    Total municipal corporations: 15
    Total wards: 261
    Seats: 1,044
    Uncontested seats: 43
    Candidates: 3,145

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Vapi: Final voter turnout 72.29%

    Vapi recorded a final voter turnout of 72.29% in the municipal elections held on April 26, marking strong participation as counting continues.

  • 8:35 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Vapi: BJP candidate elected unopposed as counting continues

    In Vapi, one BJP candidate has been elected unopposed, giving the party an early gain as counting continues in the municipal elections.

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Counting begins

    Counting of votes for Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 has started. After polling on April 26, counting is now underway across all 52 seats. Early ward-wise trends are expected to come in as the initial rounds are completed.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Waiting for early trends

    As counting for Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 is set to begin at 8 am, the focus remains on initial rounds that will offer the first glimpse of leads across wards.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Vapi elections enter counting phase

    Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 move into the counting phase today, with vote counting set to start at 8 am. Officials are prepared, and the first indications of party performance are expected soon after counting begins.

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Counting to begin shortly

    Counting of votes for Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 is set to begin at 8 am today. Early trends are expected once the first rounds are completed.

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