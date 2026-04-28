Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: BJP wins 13 seats, including 1 unopposed

New Delhi:

The Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 are in focus as counting of votes is in progress, following polling held on April 26. With 52 seats at stake, early results indicate that the BJP has won 13 seats — including 1 unopposed and 12 seats from wards 1, 5 and 9.

Vapi, one of Gujarat’s newly upgraded municipal corporations, has completed voting in its first major civic election after gaining corporation status. As counting progresses, updates on leading and trailing candidates, ward-wise trends, and vote margins are expected to emerge steadily, offering insight into how the contest is unfolding across the city.

Follow this blog for live updates on Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.