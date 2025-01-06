Third case of HMPV virus reported in Ahmedabad after two cases in Karnataka, Gujarat issues advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Third case of HMPV virus reported in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Another case of HMPV case has been detected in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad hours after the Union Health Ministry confirmed two cases of HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus) in Karnataka. This is the first case of HMPV in Gujarat. The HMPV virus has been detected in a child who is approximately 2 years old. The patient was admitted to a private hospital in the Chandkheda area of Ahmedabad. The child was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Council of Medical Research detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Two cases reported in Karnataka

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the ministry said.



An eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.

HMPV outbreak in India: Gujarat issues advisory

The State Department of Health and Family Welfare in Gujarat issued advisory and urged the people of the state to follow the “Do’s and Don’ts” to prevent respiratory infections.

Do’s:

• Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing.

• Wash hands regularly with soap and water.

• It is better to crowded places and maintain distance from individuals with flu symptoms.

• Avoid visiting public places if you have fever, cough, or sneezing.

• Drink plenty of water and consume a nutritious diet.

• Get adequate sleep to strengthen immunity.

• Stay in well-ventilated environments to prevent disease spread.

Don’ts:

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth unnecessarily.

• Ensure personal items like towels, handkerchiefs, or utensils used by an infected person are not shared or touched by others.

• Do not self-medicate. Consult a healthcare worker if symptoms worsen.



Bengaluru patient had no travel history

It is important to note that neither of the patients have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.



It emphasised that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries.



Furthermore, based on the current data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country, it added.



The ministry said it is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels.

The ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) is already providing timely updates regarding the situation in China to further inform the ongoing measures.



The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed, the ministry stated.



Amid reports of rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks, a meeting of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) was held under the chairmanship of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

