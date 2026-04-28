Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP heads for majority, leads on 23 seats

Ahmedabad :

The BJP has gained a massive lead against the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in the Gujarat local body election results, with the latest counting trends giving the saffron party a sweep in the 15 municipal corporations in the state.

In the 2026 local body elections, polling is being held for 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat. This includes 6 long established civic bodies and 9 newly upgraded ones.

The existing municipal corporations are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar. The 9 new municipal corporations were approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025, as part of efforts to address rapid urbanisation and improve infrastructure and governance. These include Anand Karamsad, Gandhidham, Mehsana, Morbi, Nadiad, Navsari, Porbandar Chhaya, Surendranagar Wadhwan, and Vapi.

Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE

According to the latest coutning figures in the Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation, the BJP is leading on all 23 seats for which the counting trends are available out of the total 52 seats.

Besides, the ruling party has also registered victories in Mehsana, Morbi, Nadiad, and Vapi, all of which are newly formed municipal corporations. The Congress has failed to open its account in Mehsana, Morbi, and Nadiad.

According to current trends across 1,044 seats in 15 municipal corporations, the BJP is leading in 718 seats, far ahead of the Congress, which stands at 88 seats, while others are trailing by a wide margin.

In the 2021 Surendranagar Dudhrej municipality elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a dominant victory with 48 seats, while the Indian National Congress won 4 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party and other candidates did not win any seats.

Also read: Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2026 LIVE