Surat building collapse: 7 killed, more feared trapped, rescue operation underway

Image Source : PTI Officials and others during a rescue operation after a building collapse, in Surat

Surat Building Collapse: Seven bodies have been recovered from the debris of a five-storey building collapse in the Pal area of Surat city in Gujarat, an official said on Sunday. A woman was also safely rescued from the debris. The building, which was constructed in 2016-17, collapsed on Saturday afternoon leaving several people trapped under the rubble.

Surat DCP Rajesh Parmar said, "Rescue operation has been going on for 12 hours. One woman has been saved and seven dead bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. We are clearing the debris."

Meanwhile, NDRF Inspector Babulal Yadav said that the operation is ongoing, and they are unable to specify how many more victims may be trapped, but the number could increase.

After the incident, the rescue operation was initiated with assistance from teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local fire department.

Basant Pareek, Chief Fire Officer of Surat said, "Around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, the Surat Fire and Emergency Services received information about the collapse of a five-storey building. Around 20 fire officers, along with the administration, rushed to the spot. We conducted a search and rescue operation throughout the night."

Chief Fire Officer Pareek added that there are no reports of any more missing persons. However, the operation to remove the rubble will continue.

"While the operation to remove the rubble continues, we do not think there is anyone else trapped inside," said officials.

Around five flats were occupied, primarily by individuals who work in factories in the area.

