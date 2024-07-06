Gujarat: 6-storey building collapses in Surat, one dead, several feared trapped

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Six-storey building collapses in Gujarat

Gujarat: One person's body has been recovered from the debris and several others are feared trapped after a 6-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday. A rescue operation is underway.

A major incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Surat's Sachin Pali village when a 6-storey building collapsed. According to reports, more than 10 people are feared trapped under the debris.

As soon as the information was received to the authorities, the fire department and police administration reached the spot and started the rescue operation. A woman was rescued from the debris and has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Reports say that the building was constructed in 2017-18 but it became dilapidated within 6 years.

Surat Municipal Corporation had also ordered the owner of the building to vacate it. Most of the families living there had already vacated the building.

Reports further said that only 5-6 families were residing there while the owner stays abroad.

Today around 3 pm, a six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area. Many people who were living in that building got trapped inside. Police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately. A woman was successfully rescued from under the debris. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 falts were occupied and rest were empty. Many were at work and those people who were sleeping after nightshift got trapped. NDRF and SDRF all are working... estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris".

The structure collapsed around 2.45 pm. The search and rescue operation was on as locals claimed that three to four persons might have been still under the debris, Gehlot added.

