Sardar Patel's grandson Gautambhai Patel hails Centre for development works in Gujarat's Narmada district

Gandhinagar:

To further strengthen the spirit of national unity, harmony, cooperation, self-respect, and patriotism among every citizen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged the nation to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - the architect of an undivided India and the Iron Man, with exceptional grandeur across the country.

Sardar Patel's timeless message, "India belongs to all of us, and we belong to India. Our true progress lies in unity” is being rekindled in the hearts of people nationwide through the "Sardar @150: Unity March."

As a part of this nationwide initiative, a Padyatra from Karamsad to Kevadia in Gujarat was formally flagged off today from Karamsad by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Through the creation of the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel, the Statue of Unity at Kevadia, the Prime Minister has transformed Kevadia–Ektanagar into a prominent tourist destination, accompanied by a range of development projects. Gautambhai Patel, grandson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, visited these developments and was deeply impressed.

Speaking about the project, Gautambhai Patel lauded the work carried out under the Prime Minister’s leadership. He noted that during his visit to the ambitious development initiatives in the remote tribal regions of Narmada district, residents expressed their happiness and satisfaction with these projects.

This project is ensuring that clean Narmada River water reaches every house in the villages, along with an electricity supply. These improvements have significantly enhanced the daily lives of residents, homes are now equipped with televisions, fans, and other electrical appliances, and children attend school regularly while receiving quality education within their own communities.

He mentioned that the local woman guide provided an excellent explanation of the entire project. One of the most significant benefits of this initiative is that village youth will no longer need to leave their homes and migrate to cities for education and employment. A university-level educational institution is also planned for the area, which will allow local students to pursue higher education and access job opportunities while remaining in their own villages.

He added, ‘It is truly commendable to establish such a large-scale development project and engage so many people. The greatest reward is seeing the joy on the villagers' faces. I am particularly pleased that the youth will now have opportunities for education and employment within their own villages.

He was hopeful that the project was steadily transforming the lives of people in the tribal areas and that, in the near future, this region would serve as a model of development.