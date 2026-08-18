'BOSS Scam' busted by Ahmedabad cyber crime branch with Pakistan-China links; over 10,000 devices secured

Ahmedabad :

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch has busted a high-profile international cyber fraud network allegedly providing infrastructure and services to cybercriminals based in Pakistan and China. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said two people have been arrested from West Bengal in connection with the case, while further investigation is underway. The accused have been identified as Imran Ali Piyada and Injamul. Police recovered seven mobile phones from them, including three Android phones and four keypad phones, along with SIM cards and a router.

According to the police, the accused had been involved in the operation for the last four to five years. Investigators have found that the network had already been linked to 251 complaints registered across 26 states in India.

Call centre allegedly operated from Islamabad

Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said the accused group was allegedly providing infrastructure and services to people in Pakistan and China for carrying out cyberattacks. "These people used to purchase SIM cards and provide them to people sitting in other countries. They used Chinese malware and connected them to call centres being operated from Islamabad. If a victim clicked on the link provided, these criminals helped in illegally transferring money," the commissioner said.

The investigation found that the scam was being operated on a large scale. Police said the group had purchased around 4,500 SIM cards for cyber fraud, while its call centre was allegedly being operated from Islamabad.

Accused supplied OTPs for Rs 100 each

The commissioner said the accused were also involved in providing one-time passwords to cybercriminals. "They have provided around 21,000 OTPs so far. To avoid getting caught, they shifted their operations from Telegram to WhatsApp groups. The accused charged Rs 100 for each OTP. The investigation has revealed a deep international connection," Gehlot said. According to police, the gang had connected around 10,000 devices, including laptops and mobile phones, to its network.

How the BOSS scam was carried out

According to the investigation, in this type of fraud, cybercriminals pose as officials of the Reserve Bank of India or other government institutions. They then send a ZIP file containing malicious files, such as executable (.exe) and system library (.dll) files, to a company's CEO, director or other employees through WhatsApp or email.

When such a file is opened on a computer or laptop through WhatsApp Web, the cybercriminals allegedly gain control of the WhatsApp Web session. They then save their own mobile number under the name of the CEO or director and use the senior executive's profile photograph to impersonate them.

The criminals subsequently tell employees in the company's accounts or finance department that an immediate financial transaction is required and instruct them to transfer money through WhatsApp. In some cases, the genuine mobile number of the CEO or director is replaced by the criminal's number under the same name. This makes it difficult for employees to verify whether the message is genuine, increasing the chances of them transferring money without proper verification.

Police said fake or dummy SIM cards are used throughout this process to provide the required mobile numbers and WhatsApp accounts. When cybercriminals attempt to activate a WhatsApp account using one of these numbers, the required OTP is received on the dummy SIM card.

The OTP is then provided to the concerned person, allowing the WhatsApp account to be activated. This completes the digital communication infrastructure required to carry out the fraud.

Role of accused Imran Ali Piyada

According to the investigation, Imran Ali Piyada studied up to a Bachelor of Arts degree and was working as a Point of Sale (POS) agent for telecom service providers including Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL. Police said Imran used customers' biometric fingerprints and telecom service provider applications to obtain SIM cards in their names. He allegedly then activated mobile numbers on SIM cards belonging to another company without the customers' knowledge for financial gain, thereby obtaining dummy SIM cards.

These dummy SIM cards were inserted into different mobile phones and activated. Information related to the mobile numbers linked to these SIM cards was then allegedly provided to people involved in cyber fraud. When cybercriminals tried to activate WhatsApp accounts using these mobile numbers, the required OTP was received on the dummy SIM cards in Imran's possession. He allegedly passed the OTP to the concerned person, enabling the WhatsApp account to be activated.

Police said Imran provided cybercriminals with dummy SIM cards, mobile numbers and WhatsApp accounts, thereby playing a key role in creating the digital communication infrastructure required for cyber fraud. He allegedly also used dummy SIM cards for e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as online gaming applications, and sold OTPs.

The preliminary investigation found that over around five years, Imran sold approximately 21,000 OTPs for e-commerce and online gaming applications at an average rate of Rs 100 per OTP. This allegedly generated more than Rs 21 lakh in income. In addition, he allegedly sold around 900 OTPs for activating WhatsApp accounts at an average rate of Rs 250 per OTP, earning more than Rs 2.25 lakh.

Role of second accused Injamul

The second accused, Injamul, also studied up to a Bachelor of Arts degree. During the investigation, police found that Injamul was in contact with people involved in cyber fraud and coordinated with them. He allegedly assisted in the use of mobile numbers, dummy SIM cards and WhatsApp-based communication systems used for cyber fraud.

Investigators also found that he participated in coordinating the use of mobile numbers and WhatsApp accounts activated through dummy SIM cards and maintained contact with people involved in cyber fraud, thereby allegedly assisting the criminal operation.

Over 10,000 devices deactivated

The Ahmedabad Police Commissioner said authorities had taken action against the digital infrastructure used by the network. "We have now deactivated these devices. This is a major blow to their infrastructure," Gehlot said. He also urged citizens to remain vigilant against cyber fraud and warned them against opening suspicious files or clicking on unknown links.

"Do not open any file or click on any link without proper verification. These links are the primary means used to illegally transfer money," the commissioner warned. The investigation into the international module and its possible local associates is continuing.

Also Read:

Gujarat imposes statewide ban on analogue paneer, cheese and butter after food safety crackdown