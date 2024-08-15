Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
Running train splits in two after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express' coaches detach in Surat | VIDEO

The video from the accident spot shows that two coaches get separated from the train. Upon getting information about the split of the train, the driver timely stopped the train and flagged the accident which averted a major tragedy.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Surat Updated on: August 15, 2024 14:17 IST
The train slit in two after the detachment of two coaches
Image Source : X The train slit in two after the detachment of two coaches

In a shocking incident, two coaches of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express got detached from the running train near Surat city in Gujarat on Thursday.

The Western Railway (WR) on a post on X said, "The incident took place at around 8.50 am when the train (number 12932) reached Gothangam yard between Sayan and Surat railway station."

Nobody was injured in the incident and the affected coaches were later re-attached with the train, it added.

Immediately after the incident, restoration work was launched and Up trains were operated through the loop line, the WR said on X.

"The movement of other trains on the route was not affected. The WR later announced that the restoration work has been completed and traffic on the UP main line resumed at 11.22 am. The Gothangam yard falls under the Vadodara division of the WR," said Western Railway's chief public relations officer, Vineet Abhishek.

"Train No. 12931 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Double Decker Exp of 15.08.2024 has been rescheduled to depart ex Ahmedabad at 17.30 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 14.30 hrs," Western Railway (WR) said.

(With PTI inputs)

