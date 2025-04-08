Road accident turns out to be murder, wife and his lover held for killing 30-year-old man in Gujarat A tragic road accident involving Ravi Dhirjalal Markana was revealed as a premeditated murder, with his wife Rinkle and her lover Akshay Dangaria arrested for conspiring to kill him.

A tragic road accident that claimed the life of 30-year-old Ravi Dhirjalal Markana has now been revealed as a premeditated murder. The police have arrested Ravi's wife, Rinkle, and her lover, Akshay Dangaria, who allegedly conspired to kill him.

The incident occurred on April 6, when Ravi was returning to Jamnagar from Kalavad on his Bullet motorcycle. Unbeknownst to him, his wife and her lover had plotted his demise. Rinkle reportedly shared Ravi's location with Akshay, who then followed him in his Compass Jeep (GJ-20-AQ-8262). Akshay deliberately crashed into Ravi’s Bullet near Vizarakhi Dam, resulting in Ravi’s death.

Investigation revealed that Rinkle and Akshay had been in an extramarital affair for over a year, which led to frequent domestic conflicts. These disputes escalated to a dangerous level, culminating in Ravi's murder. The police discovered that Akshay had previously divorced his wife, and Rinkle was planning to divorce Ravi as well.

Initially believed to be an accident, Ravi’s family grew suspicious. His uncle, Paresh Markana, noted inconsistencies in the case. When questioned, Rinkle reportedly broke down and confessed to the conspiracy, confirming the police’s suspicions that it was not an accident but a planned murder.

Jamnagar’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), RB Devdhara, stated, "While we were investigating this case as an accidental death, we uncovered information about Rinkle and Dangaria’s affair. Ravi’s father also lodged a complaint, revealing that Rinkle admitted to plotting the murder when confronted."

Ravi had been married to Rinkle for eight years, and the couple had a four-year-old son. The police have now taken both Rinkle and Akshay into custody as they continue their investigation. The family has demanded justice, highlighting that the crime was rooted in extramarital relations.

