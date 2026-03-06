Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 USA Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's film sells 14,399 tickets, grosses over USD 330k

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated film Dhurandhar 2, also titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is off to a strong start in the USA, with advance bookings on day one selling 14,399 tickets.

Directed by URI fame director Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. Read on to see how Dhurandhar 2 is performing in its advance bookings.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 USA advance booking

According to a report by Venky Box Office, shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed over USD 330,000 from its premiere night. Fans are showing massive excitement ahead of the film's release.

The Hindi action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Part 2) has sold 14,399 tickets across 472 locations and 744 shows for its opening day. The opening day (Day 1) advance has already crossed the USD 330K mark.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer release date and time

On Friday morning, Ranveer Singh announced the release date and time of Dhurandhar: The Revenge through an Instagram post. The official trailer is set to drop on March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM.

For the caption, he wrote, "Brace yourself Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam (sic)."

This is a developing story.

