Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gujarat: Fire at Rajkot bakery leaves two injured, cause under investigation

A fire broke out at Jalaram Bakery in Rajkot Sindhi Colony on Monday night, leaving two people with burn injuries. According to fire officials, the victim was rushed to a private hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Report of explosion, cause under investigation

Amit Dave, the in-charge fire officer, confirmed that a bomb went off during the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with authorities looking into possible connections to gas pipeline repairs near the bakery.

"We received a call about a fire at Jalaram Bakery located in Sindhi Colony. Two fire engines were dispatched immediately, and the fire at the outer stall was extinguished," said Amit Dave, speaking to ANI.

"There was also an explosion, and the police are investigating the cause. A GSPC gas line runs near the corner of Jalaram Bakery, and repair work was underway due to a leakage. The fire is now under control. Two individuals have been injured and have been taken to the civil hospital for treatment," he added.

Fire out, situation controlled

Two fire engines were immediately dispatched and the blaze at the bakery’s outdoor stall was brought under control. Dave assured that the situation was stable and that further investigations were underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion and fire.

Also read | Gujarat: Seven killed after bus jumps divider, collides with three vehicles to avoid hitting cattle