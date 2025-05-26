PM Modi to visit Gujarat today, will launch projects worth over Rs 77,000 crore: Check full itinerary PM Modi will inaugurate the Locomotive Manufacturing Shop at the Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod, constructed by the Railway Ministry at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore. He will also dedicate the first 9000 HP locomotive engine, developed under the 'Make in India' initiative, to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday. During the stay in his home state, PM Modi will launch projects worth over Rs 77,400 crore, hold roadshows in Vadodra, Bhuj and Ahmedabad and will also address public meetings.

Notably, this is the first visit of PM Modi to his home state in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor that destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan earlier this month after the 22 April Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in South Kashmir.

During his visit, PM Modi will unveil a series of development projects in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, including major initiatives by the Railways and various state government departments valued at over Rs 24,000 crore.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Locomotive Manufacturing Shop at the Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod, constructed by the Railway Ministry at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore. He will also dedicate the first 9000 HP locomotive engine, developed under the 'Make in India' initiative, to the nation, an official release said.

Alongside this, he will inaugurate railway projects worth Rs 2,287 crore, including the doubling of the Anand-Godhra, Mehsana-Palanpur, and Rajkot-Hadmatiya railway lines, the 107 km electrification of the Sabarmati-Botad railway line, and the gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan railway line, bringing the total value of railway-related works to Rs 23,692 crore.

The railway production unit in Dahod will provide employment to 10,000 people and boost the local economy. The locomotive engine manufactured here will have the capacity to haul 4,600 tonnes of cargo, with a target to produce approximately 1,200 engines over the next 10 years.

Check his full itinerary

9.45 am, 26 May: Roadshow in Vadodra.

11.15 am: dedicate to the nation a Locomotive manufacturing plant and also flag off an Electric Locomotive in Dahod.

11.45 am: Foundation-stone laying and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 in Dahod.

3.30 pm: Roadshow, Bhuj.

4 pm: Foundation-stone laying and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹53,400 in Bhuj.

7.45 pm: Roadshow, Ahmedabad

11 am, 27 May: Launch Urban Development Year 2025, Gandhi Nagar.