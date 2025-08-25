PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 5,400 crore after holding roadshow in Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad before inaugurating and dedicating Rs 5,400 crore worth of development projects at the Khodaldham ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Minister on Monday inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation a series of development projects collectively valued at Rs 5,400 crore in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The event took place at Khodaldham ground in Ahmedabad. This came shortly after he held a grand roadshow in the city on Monday evening. Upon his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport, PM Modi was received by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil. From the airport, the PM reached the Naroda area and held a 2-km-long roadshow from Haridarshan crossroads till Khodaldham ground in the Nikol area of the city. Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the roadshow route and cheerfully greeted PM Modi.

PM Modi unveils Rs 5,400 crore projects

In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and connectivity, the Prime Minister dedicated multiple railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore to the Nation. It includes doubling of the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur Rail Line worth over Rs 530 crore, gauge conversion of the 37 km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road Rail Line and 40 km Bechraji-Ranuj Rail Line worth over Rs 860 crore. With the addition of broad-gauge capacity, these projects will ensure smoother, safer and more seamless connectivity in the region. This will significantly ease travel for daily commuters, tourists and businesses, while promoting regional economic integration.

Addressing a public gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the entire nation is celebrating Ganesh Utsav with great enthusiasm. He added that with the blessings of Lord Ganpati, several key development projects for Gujarat have also been inaugurated today. Calling it a matter of privilege, PM Modi said he feels fortunate to dedicate these projects to the people of the country.

Further, flagging off the passenger train between Katosan Road and Sabarmati will provide improved access to religious destinations and stimulate economic activity at the grassroots level. The car-loaded freight train service from Bechraji will enhance connectivity to the state's industrial hubs, strengthening the logistics network and generating employment opportunities. Furthering his vision to improve connectivity, enhance commuter safety, and accelerate regional development, Prime Minister will inaugurate widening of Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road.

Road infrastructure upgrades for smoother travel

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of six-lane vehicle underpasses on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana-Palanpur road; a railway overbridge on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam road, among others. Collectively, these initiatives will boost industrial growth, improve transport efficiency and economic opportunity in the region. In a major boost to the power sector in the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate power distribution projects in Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Gandhinagar under Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), aimed at reducing losses, modernising the network and strengthening infrastructure under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. The projects, worth over Rs 1000 crore, will reduce power breakdowns and outages during adverse weather, improve public safety, transformer protection and reliability of the electricity supply network.

Slum redevelopment under PMAY (U)

PM Modi will inaugurate the Development of Slums situated at Sector-3 of Ramapir No Tekro under the In Situ Slum Rehabilitation Component of PMAY (U). He will also lay the foundation stone for major road widening projects being implemented on the Sardar Patel Ring Road around Ahmedabad to ease traffic flow and improve connectivity. He will lay the foundation stone of key urban infrastructure projects to strengthen water and sewerage management systems.

New data centre to strengthen digital governance

Strengthening administrative efficiency and public service delivery, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Gujarat. It will include the construction of a new Stamps and Registration Building in Ahmedabad West, aimed at improving citizen-centric services, and the establishment of a State-Level Data Storage Centre at Gandhinagar, designed to enhance secure data management and digital governance capabilities across Gujarat.

