India's first indigenous semiconductor chip by end of 2025; 6G development in progress: PM Modi Emphasising the government's reform drive, Modi stated that a new Income Tax Bill has been introduced after 60 years, crafted in simple language to make it easier for the common man to understand.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major technological milestone during his address at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum on Saturday: India is set to roll out its first domestically manufactured semiconductor chip by the end of 2025. He also revealed that the nation is swiftly progressing in developing a "Made-in-India" 6G network.

India's leap toward semiconductor self‑reliance

Modi acknowledged that India had missed opportunities in the semiconductor space over the past five to six decades."We all know that semiconductor manufacturing could have started in India 50–60 years ago, but India missed that… Today we have changed this situation. Semiconductor-related factories have started coming up in India." He added, “By the end of this year, the first Made-in-India chip will come in the market.”

Charge toward 'Made‑in‑India' 6G

Emphasising the country’s technological momentum, PM Modi stated, "We are working rapidly on Made-in-India 6G," underscoring the government's intent to keep pace with global telecom advancements.

EVs to reach 100 nations

The Prime Minister further highlighted India’s emerging automotive prowess, announcing plans to export electric vehicles (EVs) to as many as 100 countries. He noted, "India is now going to export electric vehicles to 100 countries of the world. A very big programme related to this is also being held on August 26."

Economic resilience and global growth role

Describing India’s economic position, Modi said, "India, which follows the mantra of Reform, Perform, Transform, is today in a position to take the world out of slow growth rate." He predicted India would soon become the world’s third-largest economy and contribute about 20% to global growth. Stabilised fiscal policy—highlighted by a projected fiscal deficit of 4.4%—alongside rising fund flows from domestic capital markets, underpins this growth.

He added that sweeping reforms have replaced antiquated laws—including those related to shipping, ports, and sports—with modern frameworks designed to bolster port-led development, expand the blue economy, and build a robust sports ecosystem through a new National Sports Policy.

Reforms despite political disruption

PM Modi addressed recent legislative disruptions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, reaffirming that the government remains committed to reform. "Despite many disruptions created by the opposition, the government is engaged in reforms with full commitment," he said, signalling seriousness about economic and social transformation.

As India gears up for leaps in chip manufacturing, telecommunications, electric vehicle exports, and institutional reforms, Saturday’s speech painted a compelling vision of technological self-reliance and emerging global leadership.