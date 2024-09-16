'Ram Mandir built, govt now aims to make Ayodhya, 16 others, a model solar city': PM Modi in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 16) said that the Centre is working to develop Ayodhya, where Ram Mandir was inaugurated earlier this year, as a “model solar city”, and noted that the work in this regard is near completion. The government has identified 16 other cities in the country that it aims to develop on the lines of the holy city, he informed. The Prime Minister’s remarks came while addressing the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

“Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram. He was a suryavanshi. A grand temple of Lord Ram has been built (in Ayodhya), but I want to tell the world that Ayodhya is moving with the target of a model solar city. The work is near completion,” PM Modi said at RE-INVEST 2024.

“Our effort is that every household in Ayodhya runs on solar energy. We have so far connected several places with solar energy. We have identified 17 cities in the country that we can develop as solar cities,” he added.

India creating base for next 1,000 years: PM Modi

The Prime Minister green future and net zero are India’s commitment and the country “worried about the future of humanity”.

“... When the issue of climate change did not even emerge in the world, Mahatma Gandhi alerted the world... His life was of minimum carbon footprint... He had said that the earth has enough resources to fulfil our needs but not our greed... For us, green future and net zero are not just some fancy words but they are India's commitment... As a developing economy, we had a valid excuse to discard these commitments. We could have said that we cannot play a role in this sector. But we did not do that. We were the people who worried about the future of humanity... Today's India is creating a base for the next 1000 years,” he said.

“Our goal is not just to reach the top but also to sustain at the top. India knows its energy needs and requirements to become a developed nation by 2047. We also know that we do not have our own oil and gas reserves... So we decided to build our future on solar, wind, nuclear and hydro powers..." PM Modi added.