Navsari Municipal Corporation poll results LIVE: BJP wins 2 seats unopposed

Gandhinagar:

Counting of votes for 52 Municipal Corporation seats across 13 wards in Navsari is underway. Elections were held on April 26, 2026, for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, making it one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the assembly polls due later next year.

Out of 15 Municipal Corporations (Mahanagarpalikas), six are long-standing corporations and nine are newly upgraded ones.

The 15 Municipal Corporations are: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

The 9 new Municipal Corporations were officially approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025.

These bodies were upgraded from existing municipalities to manage increasing urbanisation and provide better infrastructure. The nine newly formed corporations are: Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation (New), Gandhidham Municipal Corporation (New), Mehsana Municipal Corporation (New), Morbi Municipal Corporation (New), Nadiad Municipal Corporation (New), Navsari Municipal Corporation (New), Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation (New), Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation (New) and Vapi Municipal Corporation (New).

Follow this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on the Navsari Municipal Corporation poll results