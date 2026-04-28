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Navsari Municipal Corporation poll results LIVE: BJP wins 2 seats unopposed

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

The Gujarat Municipal Corporation polls were conducted this year under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, with the State Election Commission putting in place a three-tier security arrangement across the state.

Navsari Municipal Corporation poll results LIVE
Navsari Municipal Corporation poll results LIVE Image Source : AI-Generated Image
Gandhinagar:

Counting of votes for 52 Municipal Corporation seats across 13 wards in Navsari is underway. Elections were held on April 26, 2026, for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, making it one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the assembly polls due later next year.

Out of 15 Municipal Corporations (Mahanagarpalikas), six are long-standing corporations and nine are newly upgraded ones. 

The 15 Municipal Corporations are: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. 

The 9 new Municipal Corporations were officially approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025. 

These bodies were upgraded from existing municipalities to manage increasing urbanisation and provide better infrastructure. The nine newly formed corporations are: Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation (New), Gandhidham Municipal Corporation (New), Mehsana Municipal Corporation (New), Morbi Municipal Corporation (New), Nadiad Municipal Corporation (New), Navsari Municipal Corporation (New), Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation (New), Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation (New) and Vapi Municipal Corporation (New).

Follow this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on the Navsari Municipal Corporation poll results

 

Live updates :Navsari Municipal Corporation polls result LIVE

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  • 9:07 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Navsari Municipal Corporation: Counting begins

    The counting of votes to declare the results for local body elections in Gujarat, including the Navsari Municipal Corporation, has started.

  • 8:34 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Navsari Municipal Corporation poll results LIVE: BJP wins 2 seats unopposed

    As the counting of votes to declare the results for local body elections in Gujarat, including the Navsari Municipal Corporation, in underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won two seats unopposed.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Ward 4 of Navsari witnessed highest voter turnout

    In the Navsari Municipal Corporation elections, the highest voter turnout was seen in Ward No 4 (74 per cent). On the other hand, the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Ward No 8 (58 per cent).

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Counting of votes in Navsari to begin at 8 am

    Vote counting for the Navsari Municipal Corporation, along with other municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats, and taluka panchayats, is scheduled to commence at 8 am. These local body elections were held on April 26

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Gujarat Gujarat Municipality Election Result
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