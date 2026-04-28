Morbi Municipal Corporation polls result LIVE: Counting begins

Morbi (Gujarat):

The counting of votes for the Morbi Municipal Corporation (MMC) is underway, drawing attention across the city. The 2015 civic polls, in particular, stand out as one of the most eventful in Morbi’s history. In the 2015 Morbi Nagarpalika elections, the Indian National Congress (Congress) achieved a strong and impressive victory. The party won 32 out of 52 seats, gaining a clear majority and taking control of the municipality. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 20 seats, which was seen as a major setback for the party in Morbi at the time. The results reflected a shift in voter sentiment and gave Congress a significant boost in the region.

However, the political story took a dramatic turn just a year later. In July 2016, Morbi witnessed a major shift when 12 Congress councillors rebelled and switched sides, aligning themselves with the BJP.

This unexpected development allowed the BJP to take control of the municipality, despite having lost the election earlier.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the live updates on Morbi Municipal Corporation elections…