Jaish-e-Mohammed module busted in Gujarat, 8 arrested for plotting to establish terror network

Ahmedabad :

The Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested eight people associated with Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) which was planning to build an active network across the state to carry out their activities, the police said on Friday.

The arrested accused were identified as Ahmed, Ibrahim, Mudassir, Zakaria Durani, Mufti Faujaan, Mohammad Amin Shera, Mohammad Abdul and Bilal Mohammad. They were arrested after officials conducted searches across several districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the eight accused were planning to establish an active terror network in Gujarat. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against them under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Eight accused were arrested on Thursday from different districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. They are members of banned terror organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and were actively working on behalf of it to set up an active terror network in Gujarat," news agency PTI quoted an ATS official as saying.

ISI-backed terror module busted in Delhi; four arrested

Pakistan-based terror groups have been trying to expand their activities in India in a bid conduct attacks. On Thursday, the Delhi Police busted an ISI-backed terror network, arresting four people, who were planning to carry out attacks across the national capital region (NCR).

The police said the four accused -- identified as Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal (23), Gurjant Singh alias Rishi (22), Sajan Singh alias Honey (28), and Gaganpreet (24) -- were receiving messages from their handlers from Pakistan via social media. The police also seized two foreign-made pistols, nine live cartridges and five mobile phones.

All the four accused are residents of Punjab, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"The module was being directed by Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti and his associates, who allegedly recruited youths from Punjab and supplied them with foreign phone numbers to evade detection by security agencies. They were in regular contact with the ISI-backed network and were allegedly tasked with carrying out a terror activity in Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi was quoted by PTI as saying.

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