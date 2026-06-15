Inside the Madhya Pradesh terror module: How social media, cross-border links were used to radicalise youths

Bhopal:

Busting a terror and radicalisation module in Madhya Pradesh, the police have arrested three persons, while efforts are being made to apprehend another accused, said officials on Monday.

The main accused has been identified as 35-year-old Mohammed Faraz, who was arrested on Friday from Bhopal's Qazi Camp area. Faraz works at a private homoeopathic clinic and has been sent to the custody of the Madhya Pradesh Anti-terror Squad (ATS) till June 16.

While questioning Faraz, the investigators found that the 35-year-old was allegedly using social media to 'brainwash' and 'radicalise' the youth, especially those who were unemployed. He was promoting the idea of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and wanted a Sharia rule in India by 2047.

Social media use and a Pakistan connection

Sources said officials found that Faraz relied heavily on WhatsApp and Telegram to spread his messages, and he would rarely interact with locals in the Qazi Camp area. People thought that he lived an ordinary life and would often work as a technician, but he also had links with extremist groups.

During the interrogation, Faraz said he used WhatsApp and Telegram to interact with alleged militants Pakistan and other countries, said sources. He was reportedly inspired by a person named Naim, who told Faraz to follow the path of a Pakistani militant named Khalid Saifullah.

He told investigators that people -- the youth who were unemployed or came from the economically weaker section of the society -- were mislead and being told to carry out attacks. He was also told by militants to obtain a passport so that he could travel to Pakistan, sources said.

2 more arrested, search on for 1 more

Apart from Faraz, the Madhya Pradesh ATS has also arrested two more person. One of them was identified as 38-year-old Nayeem Abdullah Qureshi, who was arrested from from Nanauta in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. He was arrested along with assistance of the Uttar Pradesh ATS, UP Special Task Force and central intelligence agencies.

The other is 34-year-old Mohammed Shakir, held from Rajasthan's Alwar district. Qureshi has also been sent to ATS custody till June 16, while Shakir has been remanded till June 20, officials said.

A further search is underway to arrest a fourth accused, and more information will be revealed after a thorough investigation, officials added.

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