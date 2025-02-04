UCC: Gujarat forms panel to prepare draft for Uniform Civil Code in big move

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel speaks during an event.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a historic decision, has announced the formation of a five-member committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state. The committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai. The report, based on which the state government will take an appropriate decision, will be submitted within 45 days.

Speaking at a press conference along with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, CM Patel reaffirmed Gujarat's commitment to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure equal rights for all citizens. The move is in line with the Central government's plan to introduce a UCC across the country.

UCC Committee members

The five-member committee includes:

Justice Ranjana Desai (Retired Supreme Court Judge) – Chairperson

CL Meena

RC Kodekar

Dakshesh Thakar

Geeta Shroff

UCC: A step towards equality

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, PM Modi highlighted the necessity of a Common Civil Code, ensuring uniform legal rights for citizens, irrespective of religion or community. CM Patel reaffirmed that Gujarat is committed to this initiative and will take all necessary steps to implement the UCC once the committee submits its report.

