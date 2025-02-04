Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrives in Prayagraj to attend Mahakumbh

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck reached Lucknow on Monday ahead of his scheduled visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, an official statement confirmed. The King was received at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who offered him a bouquet and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister received his greetings in return.

In India, according to tradition, there were cultural performances at the airport to welcome the King. Wangchuck complimented the artists and asked them to keep working for their performance.

King of Bhutan to visit Mahakumbh

On Tuesday, the King will visit Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. He will:

Have a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers confluence.

Offer darshan and puja at the sacred site.

The visit of the Bhutanese monarch to Mahakumbh marks the global spiritual significance of this grand religious gathering, which is attended by millions of pilgrims and dignitaries from across the world.